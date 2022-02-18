ED Takes Dawood Ibrahim’s Brother Iqbal Kaskar into 7-day Custody

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday took fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar into 7-days custody from Thane jail in connection with the money laundering case registered against Dawood and his aides.

Earlier today, the ED arrested Kaskar from Thane jail.

Earlier this week, a court had issued a production warrant against Kaskar following an application from the ED seeking permission to question him.

A special PMLA court approved a plea by the ED to take Iqbal Kaskar into custody.

Kaskar has been in jail after being charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), following three cases of extortion registered against him by the Thane police in 2017.

The ED’s money laundering case against Ibrahim and his aides is based on a fresh case filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) earlier this month against D-Company under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).