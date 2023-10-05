ED Widens Probe in Mahadev Money-Laundering Case: Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan Summoned for Questioning

In a recent development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has widened its investigation into the Mahadev money-laundering case, with celebrities Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, and actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned to appear before the central agency. The move comes after reports surfaced linking them to the ongoing probe.
Ranbir Kapoor was the first to be summoned, with the ED seeking to understand the source of money he received for promoting a betting app. It's important to note that Kapoor has not been summoned as an accused at this point. The ED believes his questioning could shed light on the money sources and reveal potential insights into the promoters' plans and associations.
Furthermore, an ED source emphasized that while Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of a conspiracy, his involvement is crucial in understanding the larger scam. Allegedly, Kapoor received payments for his promotional activities for the betting app in question.
This development comes amid reports that as many as 17 Bollywood celebrities are under ED scrutiny. The list includes familiar names like Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Sonakshi Sinha, who are alleged to have attended or performed at the wedding of the company's head, Sourabh Chandrakar, earlier this year, as well as the company's success party in September 2022.