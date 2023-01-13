National

Eight Live Bombs Recovered From Bihar Fruit Seller

The accused fruit seller has been identified as Mohammad Masoom. He was found to have kept the bombs in a fish container at his residence, they said.
Eight live bombs were recovered from a fruit seller in Bihar's Hajipur, the police said on Friday.

Officials said that the recovery of bombs was made during a raid at a house in Choudhary Mubarak Mohalla, about 200 meters from a police station.

The accused told the police in his defence that he found the packet containing the bombs lying on the ground close to a mosque in the area. And he brought the packet home without having to know about what was inside it.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Om Prakash claimed, "The bomb was kept in a fish container whereas the accused is a fruit vendor. The police received input and acted on it. Further investigations are underway."

"The accused lives as a tenant and the owner of the house, Khurshid himself is a fruit vendor and was accused of inciting riots in 2018 in Masjid Chowk during a procession of Muharram," officials pointed out.

The riot resulted in the death of a man in the firing. Currently, Khurshid is out on bail, officials said. 

(With Inputs from ANI) 

