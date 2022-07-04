Eknath Shinde Government to Face Floor Test Today

Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government will face a floor test on Monday during the special session of the state legislative assembly.

The special two-day session of the assembly comes after a high-voltage political drama in the state where a new government led by rebel Shiv Sena MLA Shinde came to power toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his faction of Shiv Sena MLAs held a meeting with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP MLAs, and other party leaders at a hotel in Mumbai.

On the first day of the special assembly session, Rahul Narvekar of the BJP was elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. Narvekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi, who got 107 votes. The speaker's post was lying vacant since February last year after Nana Patole of the Congress resigned.

At present, the BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Shinde is leading 39 rebel Shiv Sena legislators and some independents. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.