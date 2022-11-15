Eknath Shinde Led Shiv Sena Faction Inducts 40 BJP, Congress Workers

As many as 40 workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress in Maharashtra’s Latur joined the Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

A district-level official from the Mahrasthra Chief Minister led faction informed that Shinde was present at the joining event in Mumbai that took place on Sunday.

According to reports, former BJP Latur tehsil president Balaji Adsul, former parishad member Rajkumar Kalame and former corporator Prakash Patil Wanjarkhedkar were among those inducted into the party.

Balaji Adsul was quoted by PTI as saying, “We worked against Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh to strengthen the BJP, but today the scene is different.”