Election Commission to Implement SIR in Remaining States Soon

India’s Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, on Saturday announced that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will soon be extended to all remaining states, describing accurate voter lists as the foundation of a robust democracy.

Speaking on the eve of National Voters’ Day, Kumar underscored the initiative’s effectiveness in ensuring comprehensive voter registration while eliminating ineligible entries. The SIR exercise has already been completed in Bihar and is progressing smoothly in 12 other states and union territories.

The Bihar exercise stood out for its flawless execution, with no appeals filed against the final electoral roll, affirming its credibility. Subsequent elections in the state recorded historic voter engagement, with turnout reaching 67.13 per cent—the highest since 1951—and women voters participating at an unprecedented rate of 71.78 per cent.

Announced on 27 October 2025, the nationwide SIR in its second phase will cover around 51 crore voters across 321 districts and 1,843 Assembly constituencies. The process engages over 5.3 lakh Booth Level Officers who conduct at least three rounds of house-to-house verification to ensure accuracy. Voters are required to provide valid proof of eligibility using one of 13 approved documents, including Aadhaar cards.

Kumar also highlighted India’s growing prominence in global electoral management, citing the country’s recent chairmanship of International IDEA and its hosting of what has been described as the world’s largest international conference on election administration, attended by election heads and senior officials from over 70 countries.

Addressing young voters, the Chief Election Commissioner urged them to resist misinformation and announced plans for a dedicated youth-focused programme aimed at improving awareness and understanding of the electoral process.