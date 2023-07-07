Enhancing Travel Convenience: The SLR Coach - Seating cum Luggage Rake, IRCTC

Dual Functionality: Seating and Luggage

The SLR coach is strategically positioned in two locations within a train: one at the front, adjacent to the engine, and the other at the rear. The coach is divided into two distinct sections to serve the needs of different passengers. The first section is dedicated to seating arrangements, specifically designed for differently-abled individuals. This ensures that those with special needs have a comfortable and accessible space to travel in, promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for all.

The second section of the SLR coach is allocated for luggage storage purposes. Passengers can securely store their belongings, providing a convenient solution to manage their luggage during the journey. This feature is particularly beneficial for long-distance travel, such as on Mail Express and Superfast trains, where passengers often carry substantial amounts of luggage.