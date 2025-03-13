Estée Lauder, Startup India Join Hands to Boost Beauty Innovation

Global cosmetics giant Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Startup India to support startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs across the country. The collaboration marks the first-ever partnership between a global beauty company and Startup India, further strengthening the brand’s commitment to India’s growing beauty market.

With an existing network of 19,000 partners across India, Estée Lauder aims to expand its consumer outreach through this MoU. The partnership will also introduce a new initiative under the BEAUTY&YOU India program, specifically designed to support women-founded startups in the beauty sector.

Expanding Presence in India

Stéphane de La Faverie, President and CEO of Estée Lauder Companies, emphasized India’s immense potential as a key market, particularly for perfumes. He highlighted that the country’s expanding middle class is increasingly embracing luxury beauty products, with 14 of Estée Lauder’s brands already available in the Indian market.

Acknowledging the company’s 20-year presence in India, de La Faverie revealed ongoing efforts to explore local manufacturing opportunities across multiple brands to cater to domestic demand. He described the MoU with Startup India as a testament to the company’s commitment to expansion, stating that the company plans to increase investments to foster women entrepreneurship in India.

Commitment to Beauty Innovation

Estée Lauder’s BEAUTY&YOU India initiative, launched in collaboration with Nykaa, supports Indian beauty innovators through grants, mentorship, and industry access. The program has attracted over 1,500 applicants from 150+ cities, investing in women-led businesses and promoting innovation in the beauty industry.

During his previous visit to India in October 2024, de La Faverie announced plans for local manufacturing of products from one of Estée Lauder’s brands to align with the country’s booming wedding season.

A Legacy of Prestige Beauty Brands

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. boasts a portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Estée Lauder, M·A·C, Clinique, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Tom Ford, Jo Malone London, Too Faced, Smashbox, Kilian Paris, and The Ordinary, among others.

As India’s beauty and personal care market continues to expand, this strategic partnership with Startup India is expected to pave the way for new opportunities, particularly for women entrepreneurs and innovators in the beauty sector.