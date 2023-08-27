Ex BRIGHT STAR-23 in Egypt Begins With Departure of IAF Contingent

This is for the first time that IAF is participating in Ex BRIGHT STAR-23 which will also see participation of contingents from the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, Greece and Qatar.

The Indian Air Force contingent will consist of five MiG-29, two IL-78, two C-130 and two C-17 aircraft.

Personnel from the IAF's Garud Special Forces, as well as those from the Numbers 28, 77, 78 and 81 Squadrons will be participating in the exercise. The IAF transport aircraft will also provide airlift to approximately 150 personnel from the Indian Army.