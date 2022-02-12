Ex-Chairman Rahul Bajaj Of Bajaj Group Passes Away Aged 83

Veteran industrialist and former chairman of the Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj passed away on Saturday in Pune aged 83.

“He passed away in the presence of his closest family members”, a statement from the Bajaj Group said.

Rahul Bajaj had resigned as the Chairman of Bajaj Auto in April, 2021. He was however appointed as the firm’s Chairman Emeritus for five years.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award in 2001. He was also a former Rajya Sabha member.