Ex-Chairman Rahul Bajaj Of Bajaj Group Passes Away Aged 83

Veteran industrialist and former chairman of the Bajaj Group Rahul Bajaj passed away on Saturday in Pune aged 83.
“He passed away in the presence of his closest family members”, a statement from the Bajaj Group said.
Rahul Bajaj had resigned as the Chairman of Bajaj Auto in April, 2021. He was however appointed as the firm’s Chairman Emeritus for five years.
He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award in 2001. He was also a former Rajya Sabha member.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the veteran industrialist tweeting, "Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions to the world of commerce and industry. Beyond business, he was passionate about community service and was a great conversationalist. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."
On the industrialist’s demise, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted, “I am devastated”.
Expressing his shock at the passing away of Rahul Bajaj, P Chidambaram tweeted, “Rahul Bajaj was the one who put average Indians on two motorised wheels.”
He further wrote, “In his passing away, we have lost a far sighted and outspoken business leader. My sincere condolences to his family and numerous members of the Bajaj family and Bajaj group of business.”
Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin also condoled the eminent industrialists’ passing away, tweeting, “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Mr. Rahul Bajaj, Chairman Emeritus of Bajaj Group and a philanthropist. I convey my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and friends.”
Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his grief over the passing away of Bajaj. He tweeted, "An icon and a business legend who shall be remembered for his vision and zeal. The passing away of Rahul Bajaj ji is a big loss for India. His and Bajaj Group’s business acumen added to the glory of Buland Bharat. I mourn his demise and send my condolences to his family."
Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that Bajaj's funeral will be held with full state honours.