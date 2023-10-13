Ex-CM, TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu Granted Anticipatory Bail

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was on Firday granted anticipatory bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the Angallu 307 case.
Chandrababu Naidu is facing several cases filed against him including Inner Ring Road, Fiber Net and Angallu 307.
The Angallu case pertains to the incident where the Andhra Pradesh Police had filed a case against Chandrababu Naidu and several other TDP leaders on accusations of instigating an attack on ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) local leaders.
Naidu is booked for an attempt to murder among other sections in the case against him.