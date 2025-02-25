Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar Gets Life Imprisonment in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Case

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar has been sentenced to life imprisonment for a murder case linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. A Delhi court delivered the judgment on Tuesday, February 25.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja pronounced the verdict for the murders of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, which took place on November 1, 1984.

The court had convicted Kumar on February 12 for the offence. It also sought a report from Tihar Central Jail on his psychiatric and psychological evaluation, in accordance with a Supreme Court order requiring such a report in cases that could attract capital punishment.

Murder is an offence that carries a maximum punishment of the death penalty, with a minimum sentence of life imprisonment. The complainant, Jaswant's wife, along with the prosecution, had sought the maximum punishment for Sajjan Kumar. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

The case was initially registered at the Punjabi Bagh police station and was later taken over by a special investigation team.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, stating that there was a "prima facie" case against him. According to the prosecution, a massive mob, armed with deadly weapons, carried out large-scale looting, arson, and destruction of Sikh properties in retaliation for the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant’s wife, killing the men, looting valuables, and setting their home ablaze, the prosecution claimed.

Nanavati Commission Report

The Nanavati Commission, constituted to investigate the violence and its aftermath, reported that 587 FIRs were filed in Delhi in connection with the riots. The riots resulted in the deaths of 2,733 people. Of the total FIRs, around 240 were closed by the police as "untraced," while 250 cases resulted in acquittals.

Of the 587 FIRs, only 28 cases led to convictions, with about 400 individuals found guilty. Around 50 people, including Sajjan Kumar, were convicted of murder.

