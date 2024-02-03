Ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tests Covid-19, Swine Flu Positive

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, announced on Friday that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and swine flu.
"Due to fever for the last few days, got tested today on the advice of doctors, which confirmed Covid and swine flu. Because of this I will not be able to meet for the next seven days," wrote Gehlot on his official X account.
According to reports, the ex-Chief Minister has been hospitalized at the IDH center of SMS Hospital in Jaipur to aid in his recovery.
As of the present moment, the former Chief Minister's health is stable, and he is currently under the care of doctors as he continues to recover.
Gehlot, who is 72 years old, also encouraged individuals to make their well-being a priority amid the changing weather conditions.
"In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health," he further wrote in the post.