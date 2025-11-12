“EXIT Polls Came Before Polling Ended”, Tejashwi Yadav Dismissed Predictions, Affirms MGB Victory

A day after polling in Bihar ended and the EXIT POLLS predicted a thumping victory for NDA, Mahagathbandhan (MGB) Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has come out firmly dismissing the prediction. Mr. Yadav asserted that he neither lives in false optimism nor in misunderstanding.



Yadav, while addressing a press conference in Patna today (12 November), said that people were standing in long queues for voting and the exit polls came in predicting NDA's victory in the Bihar assembly elections. He questioned the sample size and criteria of the survey, asserting that they had not been made public.



"Yesterday, people stood in long queues during voting, even until 6 or 7 in the evening. People patiently waited to cast their votes. And while voting was still going on, exit polls started coming out. We neither live in false optimism nor in misunderstanding (hum na survey mein khushfehmi mein rehte hai na galatfehmi mein rehte hai). These surveys are brought out merely to create a psychological impact — to put pressure on the officials involved in the election process. If you ask any of those showing these surveys about the sample size, none of them can tell you. Neither the sample size nor the criteria of the survey have been made public," Tejashwi Yadav asserted.



MGB Feedback Contrary To EXIT POLLS



Tejashwi, asserting his claims, said that the MGB collected feedback from the people following the completion of the voting procedure. Tejashwi believes that the MGB alliance will achieve even better results than those of the 1995 Bihar state elections.



Tejashwi also reiterated his earlier announcement of taking oath as Chief Minister on November 18, asserting that people have voted in large numbers against the NDA government, citing the inevitable change in state regime.



"After the election ended, we collected feedback from people, and the information we received has been extremely positive. In the past, such positive feedback never used to come. You can say that the feedback we received this time is even better than what we got during the 1995 elections. Everyone has voted in large numbers against this government, and this time, change is definitely going to happen. I had already said that the results will come on the 14th, and the oath ceremony will be held on the 18th," Yadav said.



The first phase of polling in Bihar was held on 6th November, while the second phase concluded on 11th November. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

