Explosion at Oxygen Plant in Punjab's Mohali Kills Two, Injures Three

A powerful explosion ripped through an oxygen plant in an industrial area in Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday morning, killing at least two workers and leaving three others injured, officials confirmed.

As per reports, the incident occurred around 9 a.m. at a factory in Phase 11, where employees were reportedly filling medical oxygen cylinders and loading them onto vehicles. Eyewitnesses said one of the cylinders suddenly exploded, triggering a massive blast that devastated the facility.

Fire brigade teams, ambulances, and police personnel rushed to the scene. The injured were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital, Phase 6, for treatment.

SP City Sirivennela said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.

“In the industrial area of Phase 11, a massive blast took place at around 9 AM in an oxygen cylinder plant, killing two employees and injuring 3… Preliminary investigation is going on, and we are still finding out the reason… There might be some leakage still," the officer said.

The impact of the blast was so severe that a major portion of the factory was completely destroyed. The force of the explosion tore the victims’ bodies apart, scattering body parts across the site.

Fragments of the cylinder were found in nearby Kambali village, underscoring the intensity of the blast. Several surrounding factories also suffered structural damage due to the shockwave.

Authorities have cordoned off the area as forensic teams and safety experts examine the site to identify what led to the tragedy.

