Explosion Rocks CRPF School Area in Delhi's Rohini, No Injuries Reported

NSG officials retrieved materials from the scene for additional investigation, with one senior official commenting, “Whether it is some kind of explosive or anything else can only be ascertained after we thoroughly examine it. We are suspecting a crude bomb could be the reason for the blast.” NSG commandos have deployed robots to scan the area for any further explosive materials. The area has been cordoned off by the NSG, NIA, and Delhi Police, who are on high alert due to the festival season. Delhi Police are registering an FIR under The Explosives Act and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.