Explosion Rocks CRPF School Area in Delhi's Rohini, No Injuries Reported

A loud explosion occurred on Sunday morning near a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in the Prashant Vihar area of Delhi’s Rohini, with the cause still under investigation. According to police, the explosion damaged the school’s wall, nearby shops, and a parked car, but fortunately, there were no reported injuries.
The incident, which was reported around 7:50 am, prompted the immediate deployment of a bomb squad and police forensic team to the scene. Eyewitnesses described seeing plumes of thick white smoke, with a video of the aftermath circulating on social media.
A senior police officer stated, “Our forensic team and crime unit are at the spot to collect samples from the blast location. It could be a firecracker, but we are investigating the entire matter from all angles.” Teams from the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also arrived to probe the explosion, exploring any potential terrorist connections.
Initial Probe: Delhi Police are collecting mobile network data to identify individuals who were in the vicinity at the time of the blast, which is suspected to have involved a crude bomb. Forensic experts discovered a suspicious “white powder” at the site, which has been sent for laboratory analysis. They also excavated a hole near the school’s wall to collect soil samples for further examination.
NSG officials retrieved materials from the scene for additional investigation, with one senior official commenting, “Whether it is some kind of explosive or anything else can only be ascertained after we thoroughly examine it. We are suspecting a crude bomb could be the reason for the blast.” NSG commandos have deployed robots to scan the area for any further explosive materials. The area has been cordoned off by the NSG, NIA, and Delhi Police, who are on high alert due to the festival season. Delhi Police are registering an FIR under The Explosives Act and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.
Residents React: Residents rushed out of their homes and shops after hearing the explosion. Shashank, an eyewitness, told news agency ANI, “The only possibilities which we think of are a cylinder blast or a building collapse… There was a big cloud of smoke here which stayed for a good 10 minutes.”
A local resident recalled, “It was around 7:30 am when we heard a very loud noise. We thought that an LPG cylinder exploded nearby. We immediately informed the police and the fire brigade about the matter. Many glass panes of several shops got shattered.”
Rakesh Gupta, who lives nearby, expressed confusion about the incident: “People came out of their houses immediately after the explosion. We are very confused about what has happened. Police teams are investigating.”
In light of the explosion, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, held a press conference expressing their concern over the bomb blast. They emphasized that security in Delhi is a matter under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and questioned the role of the Delhi Police and intelligence agencies in preventing such incidents. Manish Sisodia also alleged that the crime rate in Delhi continues to rise, highlighting the need for improved safety measures.