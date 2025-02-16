"Failure of Railways": Congress on Delhi Railway Station Stampede

The Congress on Sunday slammed the Centre over the tragic stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, alleging an attempt to conceal the true extent of casualties. The party asserted that the incident underscored the "failure" of the Railways and the government's "insensitivity."

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi blamed mismanagement for the tragedy, emphasizing the need for better crowd management measures, especially in light of the large number of devotees travelling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. Calling the incident "extremely sad and distressing," Gandhi extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for a swift recovery for the injured. This incident once again highlights the failure of the Railways and the insensitivity of the government. Better arrangements should have been made at the station in view of the large number of devotees going to Prayagraj," Rahul Gandhi wrote on platform ‘X’.

नई दिल्ली रेलवे स्टेशन पर भगदड़ मचने से कई लोगों की मृत्यु और कईयों के घायल होने की ख़बर अत्यंत दुखद और व्यथित करने वाली है।



शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की आशा करता हूं।



यह घटना एक बार फिर रेलवे की नाकामी और सरकार… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 16, 2025

He further urged authorities to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the government, stating, "It was extremely shameful and condemnable that the Modi government was attempting to 'hide the truth' about the deaths."