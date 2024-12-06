Farmers Determined to March to Delhi Today at 1 PM

With memories of the tumultuous Farmers protest of 2020-21 unfaded, the national capital perhaps will have to worry once again. A “jatha” (group) of 101 farmers will go on board its march to Delhi at 1 pm today (6th December) from the Shambhu border protest site. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has declared while terming the 101 farmers as ‘marjeevras’ or the ones who are ready to die for a cause.

Security has been heightened along the Ambala-Delhi border. The Ambala district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under 'Section 163' of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (BNSS) prohibiting any unlawful assembly of five or more people and banning processions by foot, vehicles, or other means. These restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

The backdrop of the 2020-21 farmers’ movement was the three ‘Farm Bills’ that Modi government passed in the parliament in September 2020. Apparently, the government had to withdraw the bills and the movement was also called off.

The Salient Points of the Ongoing Farmers Protest and the March to Delhi

Farmers under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced the foot march to Delhi.

MSP (Minimum Support Price) is the focal point of the present protest as the farmers are pressing for a legal guarantee of the MSP for crops in addition to other demands.

The demand list of the protesting farmers include a freeze on electricity, tariff hikes, justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence and additional reforms to improve the livelihoods of farmers and labourers.

Meanwhile, the Noida and Greater Noida farmers have highlighted their distinct grievances tied to land acquisition. Since the initial acquisitions in 1997 for industrial development, they have sought 10% of abadi plots or equivalent compensation for their lands.

The farmers also highlight the issue of India being a signatory of the WTO (World Trade Organization) agreements. Withdrawing from the WTO agreements is also one of the demands.