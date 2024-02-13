Farmers March Towards Delhi Demanding Assured Crop Prices

Thousands of protesting farmers are marching towards the nation’s capital Delhi from the neighbouring states to seek assured prices for their crops. In 2020, farmers had camped at the Delhi borders protesting against controversial agricultural reforms.
It is to be mentioned that the year-long protest in which several people lost their lives and many sustained injuries was called off after the government agreed to repeal the laws. As a result, the farmers have hit the streets again saying their key demands still have not been fulfilled.
The authorities in Delhi have sealed the borders on three sides of the city in an attempt to avoid the protesters from entering the capital.
The farmers are asking for assured floor prices- also known as minimum support price or MSP, which allows them to sell a majority of their produce at the government controlled wholesale markets or also called as mandis.
It is to be mentioned that the federal ministers held a six hour long meeting with the farm union leaders on Monday. The two sides reportedly came to an agreement on some of the demands, including the withdrawal of cases registered against protestors during the 2020 agitation.
However, it can be seen that the two rounds of talks which was held between the farm union leaders and the federal ministers on have failed to break the deadlock.