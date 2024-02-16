Farmers Protest: No Agreement In Sight After 3rd Round Of Talks

The third discussion between Union Ministers and farmer leaders concluded without reaching an agreement, and the next round of talks is scheduled for Sunday.
After the meeting ended, Union Minister Arjun Munda expressed that the third discussion with the leaders of the protesting farmers was favorable.
"Today, a very positive discussion happened between the government and the farmers' unions. Focusing on the topics highlighted by the farmers' union, we have decided that the next meeting will take place on Sunday at 6 pm... We all will find a solution peacefully...," ANI quoted Munda as saying.
The third round of talks between the Union ministers and the 14 farmer union leaders concluded after around five hours.
Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Arjun Munda, along with Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, attended the meeting on behalf of the central government. Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, attended the meeting as well.
Earlier discussions with the farm organizations' representatives had been unsuccessful, prompting the farmers to organize the 'Delhi Chalo' march.
The initial encounter between the farmer leaders and the central government occurred on February 8, with the subsequent meeting taking place on February 12.
During the demonstration, two important border crossings between Delhi and Haryana were shut down, and security forces in anti-riot gear practiced and simulated exercises to guarantee their thorough readiness. Officials stated that the Delhi Police has requested over 30,000 tear gas shells from the Border Security Force's (BSF) Tear Smoke Unit.
The Haryana government has decided to prolong the internet shutdown in several districts, such as Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa, in anticipation of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by the farmers. This marks the third instance of internet services being halted in the state this month, as a result of the ongoing protests.
On Thursday, Gurnam Singh Charuni, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, declared that they would not pay a toll in Haryana for three hours on Friday. This will be followed by a tractor parade in every Tehsil the next day and a collective gathering of all farmers' and workers' organizations on Saturday.
The decision was reached at a meeting of Bharatiya Kisan Union officials, called by Charuni earlier.
"Three decisions were taken today: first, we will keep Haryana toll free for 3 hours tomorrow, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; the day after tomorrow, there will be a tractor parade in every Tehsil, from 12 pm; on February 18, there will be a joint meeting of all farmers' and labour organisations," Charuni told reporters.
"Further decisions will be taken in the meeting," he added.
Charuni wields significant power in Haryana. Although not currently involved in the protests, he was a prominent figure in the protests during 2020-21.
Earlier today, farmers from Rajpura in Punjab's Patiala staged a protest by sitting on rail tracks and obstructing trains at Rajpura Railway Station, as part of their escalated demonstration leading up to the Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, the Congress has restated its stance on the current farmers' protest, affirming its support for the peaceful demonstration by farmers.
"Our leader Rahul Gandhi and also the national president, Mallikarjun Kharge have clearly and categorically said that if Congress comes to power, we'll give legal status to guarantee the MSP... Congress stands firm with the peaceful protest of farmers..." Dotasara told reporters.
The farmers are marching to Delhi to present 12 demands to the central government. The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, have organized the protest.
As per the farmers who are protesting, the government assured them of improved crop prices, leading to the conclusion of the 2021 protest. They are calling for the implementation of a law that ensures a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as proposed in the Swaminathan Commission report.
They are also requesting a total forgiveness of debt and a program to offer retirement benefits to farmers and agricultural workers.
The farmers are also calling for the removal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are insisting on the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, which guarantees farmer consent and compensation at four times the collector rate. Additionally, they are calling for the prosecution of individuals connected to the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.
The farmers have also requested for 200 days of work each year and a daily wage of Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), with a focus on integrating it with agriculture. Additionally, they have urged for compensation to be provided to the families of farmers who lost their lives during the protests in 2021, along with offering employment to a member of the affected families.
In 2020, farmers staged protests at the Delhi borders against three laws, which were subsequently revoked by the government in 2021.
The laws referred to were The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.