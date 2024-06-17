National

Fatal Train Collision in Katihar Division: Death Toll Rises to Eight

The collision involved five containers of the freight train (GFCJ) along with its front engine.
Fatal Train Collision in Katihar Division: Death Toll Rises to Eight
Fatal Train Collision in Katihar Division: Death Toll Rises to Eight
Pratidin Time

Earlier today, a tragic train collision between the Kanchanjunga Express (Train No. 13174 DN, Agartala to Sealdah) and a GFCJ Container freight train shook the Rangapani (RNI) - Chattar Hat (CAT) section of Katihar (KIR) Division, N.F. Railway. The incident occurred around 08:55 hrs, resulting in eight confirmed fatalities and 25 reported injuries.

Casualty Details:

  • The rear four coaches of 13174 DN were severely affected.

  • The collision involved five containers of the freight train (GFCJ) along with its front engine.

Passenger injuries are still being assessed as rescue efforts continue.

Emergency Helpline Numbers:

  • KIR Emergency Help Desk: 6287801805

  • Commercial Control: 9002041952, 9771441956

  • NJP Station Emergency: 6287801758

  • ART / New Jalpaiguri (NJP): 9434085300, 9434085301, 6287801742

  • Aluabari Road Junction (AUB): 8170034235

  • Kishanganj (KNE): 7542028020, 06456-226795

  • Dalkhola (DLK): 8170034228

  • Barsoi (BOE): 7541806358

  • SAMSI: 03513-265690, 03513-265692

  • ART / KIR: 9473198029, 9473198026

  • Rangiya Division Help Desk: Rangiya Junction: 9101095573, New Bongaigaon: 9435021417, 9287998179, Barpeta Road: 9287998173

  • Guwahati Help Desk: Guwahati station: 03612731621, 03612731622, 03612731623

  • ARME / KIR: 9473198307, 9473198308, 9473198309, 9473198310, 6287801752, 6287801753, 6287801754, 6287801755

Helpline Numbers
Helpline Numbers

Additional Helplines for Public Convenience Available. Stay Tuned for Further Updates.

For inquiries and assistance related to the accident, please contact the designated emergency helplines provided above.

Meanwhile, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences following the tragedy.

President Murmu remarked on her official 'X' handle saying, “The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and success of relief and rescue operations.”

On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi also expressed sorrow, stating, “The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw is on the way to the site of the mishap as well.”

Fatal Train Collision in Katihar Division: Death Toll Rises to Eight
BREAKING: 5 Killed, Over 20 Injured After Goods Train Rams Into Kanchanjunga Express
Kanchanjunga Express
Northeast Frontier Railway Mazdoor Union
Katihar Division

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
national>>national/fatal-train-collision-in-katihar-division-death-toll-rises-to-eight
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com