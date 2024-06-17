Fatal Train Collision in Katihar Division: Death Toll Rises to Eight

Earlier today, a tragic train collision between the Kanchanjunga Express (Train No. 13174 DN, Agartala to Sealdah) and a GFCJ Container freight train shook the Rangapani (RNI) - Chattar Hat (CAT) section of Katihar (KIR) Division, N.F. Railway. The incident occurred around 08:55 hrs, resulting in eight confirmed fatalities and 25 reported injuries.
Casualty Details:
The rear four coaches of 13174 DN were severely affected.
The collision involved five containers of the freight train (GFCJ) along with its front engine.
Passenger injuries are still being assessed as rescue efforts continue.
Emergency Helpline Numbers:
KIR Emergency Help Desk: 6287801805
Commercial Control: 9002041952, 9771441956
NJP Station Emergency: 6287801758
ART / New Jalpaiguri (NJP): 9434085300, 9434085301, 6287801742
Aluabari Road Junction (AUB): 8170034235
Kishanganj (KNE): 7542028020, 06456-226795
Dalkhola (DLK): 8170034228
Barsoi (BOE): 7541806358
SAMSI: 03513-265690, 03513-265692
ART / KIR: 9473198029, 9473198026
Rangiya Division Help Desk: Rangiya Junction: 9101095573, New Bongaigaon: 9435021417, 9287998179, Barpeta Road: 9287998173
Guwahati Help Desk: Guwahati station: 03612731621, 03612731622, 03612731623
ARME / KIR: 9473198307, 9473198308, 9473198309, 9473198310, 6287801752, 6287801753, 6287801754, 6287801755
Additional Helplines for Public Convenience Available. Stay Tuned for Further Updates.
For inquiries and assistance related to the accident, please contact the designated emergency helplines provided above.
Meanwhile, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their condolences following the tragedy.
President Murmu remarked on her official 'X' handle saying, “The news of the loss of lives due to a train accident in Darjeeling, West Bengal is deeply distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and success of relief and rescue operations.”
On the other hand, Prime Minister Modi also expressed sorrow, stating, “The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw is on the way to the site of the mishap as well.”