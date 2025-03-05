FDDI Hyderabad Joins PM Modi’s ‘Make in India for the World’ Webinar

Hyderabad’s Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) actively participated in the post-Budget webinar, 'Make in India for the World', inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Organized by the Union Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the session focused on strengthening India's manufacturing sector, with industry leaders and government officials in attendance.

Dr. Narsimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy, Executive Director of FDDI Hyderabad, highlighted the institute’s role in integrating global best practices into India's footwear and design industry.

Discussions centered on boosting production capabilities, increasing exports, and supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Key areas covered included ease of doing business, adoption of new technologies, skill development, and job creation.

The webinar explored strategies for enhancing India’s manufacturing strength, with a particular focus on footwear, textiles, food processing, and electronics industries. The event reinforced the nation’s commitment to self-reliance while positioning itself as a formidable player in global manufacturing.