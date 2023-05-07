Fear Grips Devotees, Locals After Explosion Near Golden Temple

Fear has gripped the devotees and locals after an explosion took place in the heritage street in the vicinity of the Golden Temple in Punjab’s Amritsar on Saturday night.
According to reports, in the explosion, at least five to six people have sustained injuries causing fear among the people presuming a terrorist attack.
The police said that the blast might have an accident and not any terror incident.
Following the explosive, a forensic team reached the spot and recovered some powder near a window whose glass was found to be broken.
The Police Commissioner of Amritsar, Naunihal Singh said that it was too early to make any sort of conclusion regarding the blast.
The Police Commissioner on his official twitter handle said, “A news related to blasts in Amritsar is going viral on social media, the situation is under control. Investigation is on to establish the facts of the incident and there is no need to panic. Urge citizens to maintain peace & harmony, advise all to fact check before sharing.”
Last month, a major controversy erupted after a woman claimed that she was denied entry to the Golden Temple as she was sporting a tattoo of the national Tricolour on her face.
Following the incident, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) issued an apology if any of its employees misbehaved with any visitor.
However, SGPC general secretary Gursharan Singh Grewal said that the issue was being blown out of proportion to give it a political colour.