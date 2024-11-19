Female Workforce Participation in India Rises in Last 6 Years: Centre

India has witnessed a significant rise in the engagement of women in economic activities, alongside a notable drop in unemployment rates over the past six years, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Monday.

The figures reveal an upward trend in women’s earnings across various employment categories, with rural areas driving much of the growth. Increased female participation in economic activities has propelled the female labour force participation rate (FLFPR) in rural India by 23 percentage points—from 24.6% in 2017-18 to 47.6% in 2023-24.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) conducted by the Ministry, highlights broader improvements in India’s labour market indicators. The Worker Population Ratio (WPR), representing the proportion of employed individuals in the total population, surged from 46.8% in 2017-18 to 58.2% in 2023-24. Similarly, the Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) rose from 49.8% to 60.1% during the same period, while the unemployment rate (UR) plummeted from 6% to 2%, reflecting improved job availability and economic stability.

Women's participation in the workforce has seen remarkable progress. The WPR for women doubled from 22% in 2017-18 to 40.3% in 2023-24, while the LFPR for women rose from 23.3% to 41.7%. The unemployment rate for women also dropped significantly, from 5.6% to 3.2%.

The survey highlights a growing trend of educated women joining the workforce. In 2023-24, 39.6% of women with postgraduate or higher qualifications were employed, compared to 34.5% in 2017-18. Among women with a higher secondary education, workforce participation increased to 23.9% in 2023-24 from 11.4% in 2017-18. For women educated up to the primary level, participation more than doubled, reaching 50.2% in 2023-24 from 24.9% in 2017-18.

The findings underscore a positive shift in women’s economic empowerment across rural and urban areas, signalling steady progress in gender inclusion and economic development.