"Fighting For Voice of India, Ready to Pay Any Price for It": Rahul Tweets

Interestingly, his tweet comes after the congress leader was disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha on Friday morning. A day earlier, Gandhi was convicted in the criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark at a campaign event for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, in Karnataka.

However, the lower court later approved his bail on a surety of Rs 15,000 while suspending his sentence for a period of 30 days during which he can challenge his conviction at a higher court.

The Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday countered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly conspiring to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Lok Sabha.

Kharge claimed that government wants to finish off the opposition by slapping cases on them.

“People like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi had looted crores of rupees from the government and fled from this country. Are they from the backward class? The ruling party has made a perception that Rahul was targeting the backward classes with his ‘Modi Surname’ remark, while Rahul was just telling the truth,” Kharge said before the media in New Delhi.

He also said that the ruling party might think that by disqualifying Rahul’s Lok Sabha membership will help them to solve their issues. “But they are wrong, our demand for the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into the Adani row is on and we will keep fighting, until our demand is met. For the sake of democracy, if we will have to go to jail, we are ready for that as well,” added Kharge.