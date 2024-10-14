First Meitei, Kuki, Naga Talks Since Manipur Crisis Set for Oct 15 in Delhi

In a significant development towards resolving the ongoing crisis in Manipur, Meitei, Kuki, and Naga leaders are set to meet for the first time since the violence erupted on May 3, 2023.
The crucial talks, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), are scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Tuesday.
This meeting marks the first direct engagement between the Meitei and Kuki representatives, signaling the Centre's strong commitment to fostering dialogue between the two communities that have been at odds since the outbreak of violence.
The discussions aim to explore potential solutions to the prolonged crisis and pave the way for peace and stability in the troubled region.
According to reports, the Meitei delegation includes prominent figures such as Thongam Biswajit, Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata, Thounaojam Basantakumar, Khongbantabam Ibomcha, Dr. Sapam Ranjan, Thokchom Radheshyam, and Tongbram Robindro. Representing the Kuki community are Letpao Haokip, Paolienlal Haokip, Haokholet Kipgen, among others. Naga leaders attending the talks include Awangbow Newmai, L. Dikho, and Ram Muivah.
This meeting, the first of its kind since the violent clashes began, is seen as a critical step towards restoring peace and unity in Manipur, with the Centre mediating efforts to rebuild fractured ties between the warring communities.
All eyes are now on the outcome of this dialogue, which could be pivotal in resolving the long-standing tensions in the state.