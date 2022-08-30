First Person from Arunachal to Climb Mt Everest Goes Missing

Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal Pradesh to scale the Mount Everest has reportedly gone missing for the past seven days when he was on an official mission to explore the snow-capped Mount Kyarisatam, one of the highest peaks of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mountaineering and paragliding associations urged the state Chief Minister Pema Khandu for help to trace the 37-year-old mountaineer .

Paragliding Association of Arunachal Pradesh president, Vijoy Sonam and Mountaineering Association of Arunachal Pradesh president, Sika Gapak confirmed that Mra has gone missing and are making efforts to trace him.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, Pema Khandu said that the state government is ready with plans to trace the missing mountaineer.

He wrote, “My prayers for safety of Shri Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal to scale Mt Everest, who’s been reportedly missing with a porter since last week during an expedition to Mt Khyarisattam in #EastKameng district. State's Dept of Sports is ready with plans to trace Shri Mra.”