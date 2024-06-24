First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha To Begin Today; Members To Take Oath

Congress leader K Suresh pointed out that an eighth-term MP was available but a seventh-term MP was appointed as pro-tem Speaker. He asserted that this decision was wrong and has been widely criticized across the country. Congress MP Hibi Eden accused the NDA government of violating parliamentary traditions, emphasizing that the senior-most member, regardless of party affiliation, is traditionally appointed as the pro-tem Speaker. Eden highlighted that the NDA’s decision to bypass an eight-time Dalit MP from Kerala demonstrates their disregard for the Dalit and oppressed communities.