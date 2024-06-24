First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha To Begin Today; Members To Take Oath

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, featuring the oath-taking ceremony for newly-elected Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This session is anticipated to be contentious as the opposition plans to challenge the BJP-led NDA government on various issues, including the election of the Speaker on June 26, allegations of paper leaks in NEET-UG and UGC-NET, and the appointment of the pro-tem Speaker.
President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to BJP lawmaker Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Mahtab will then invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Leader of the Lok Sabha, to take his oath as a member of the House. The election for the Lok Sabha Speaker will take place on June 26, followed by President Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 27.
This marks the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha following the general elections, in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats and the INDIA bloc won 234, with the Congress holding 99 of these seats. Meanwhile, newly elected Congress MPs are scheduled to meet at 10 am at the CPP office in Parliament today.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have criticized the BJP following alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance examination, expressing their support for the affected students. The controversy over the appointment of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker is expected to influence the proceedings, with the opposition claiming that Congress member K Suresh, the senior-most member, was overlooked.
BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, appointed as the pro-tem Speaker, will administer the oath to the newly elected members and oversee the House proceedings. The Congress has sharply criticized the central government’s decision to appoint Mahtab over the senior-most Dalit MP, Kodikkunnil Suresh of Congress, stating that this deviates from the tradition of appointing the senior-most member as pro-tem Speaker.
Congress leader K Suresh pointed out that an eighth-term MP was available but a seventh-term MP was appointed as pro-tem Speaker. He asserted that this decision was wrong and has been widely criticized across the country. Congress MP Hibi Eden accused the NDA government of violating parliamentary traditions, emphasizing that the senior-most member, regardless of party affiliation, is traditionally appointed as the pro-tem Speaker. Eden highlighted that the NDA’s decision to bypass an eight-time Dalit MP from Kerala demonstrates their disregard for the Dalit and oppressed communities.
President Murmu also appointed Suresh Kodikunnil, Thalikkottai Rajuthevar Baalu, Radha Mohan Singh, Faggan Singh Kulaste, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay to assist the Speaker Pro-tem in the oath-taking of newly elected members.
The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will be held from June 24 to July 3 for the oath/affirmation of newly elected Members. The 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will begin on June 27 and conclude on July 3. Additionally, the Samajwadi Party's parliamentary meeting is scheduled for Monday in Delhi, chaired by party National President Akhilesh Yadav.
The last session of the 17th Lok Sabha (Budget session) was held between January 31 and February 10, 2024.