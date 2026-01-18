Flight Chaos Costs IndiGo Rs 22.2 Crore as DGCA Takes Action

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has imposed a Rs 22.2 crore fine on IndiGo over widespread flight delays and cancellations that disrupted air travel across the country in early December.

According to the DGCA, IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 flights between December 3 and 5, 2025, leaving more than three lakh passengers stranded at airports across major cities.

The penalty was announced over a month after the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed the DGCA to set up a four-member committee to investigate the incident.

Why the Fine Was Imposed

In a statement issued on Saturday, the DGCA said the committee found that the disruptions were caused by poor planning, weak management oversight, and excessive pressure to run flights at maximum capacity, leaving little room to handle unexpected problems.

The regulator said IndiGo failed to keep enough backup arrangements for aircraft and crew, which led to a chain reaction of delays and cancellations once disruptions began.

“The airline’s management did not adequately identify planning gaps or maintain sufficient operational buffers, which resulted in widespread inconvenience to passengers,” the DGCA said.

The committee also observed that IndiGo focused heavily on using its planes and crew to the fullest, which reduced flexibility and made recovery difficult when schedules were affected.

Penalty Details

The total fine of Rs 22.2 crore includes a daily penalty of Rs 30 lakh for 68 days for continued non-compliance, along with a one-time penalty of Rs 1.8 crore.

In addition, the DGCA has asked IndiGo to submit a bank guarantee of Rs 50 crore to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

IndiGo’s Response

Responding to the DGCA’s order, IndiGo said it would comply with the directions and has already started reviewing its internal systems.

“The Board and Management of IndiGo will take full cognisance of the orders and take appropriate measures. An in-depth review of internal processes has been underway since the disruption,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline added that it remains committed to serving passengers and supporting India’s goal of becoming a global aviation hub by 2030.

