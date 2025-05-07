Foreign Secretary Confirms Pakistan’s Hand in Pahalgam Attack, Justifies Retaliatory Strikes

In a strong response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that nine terror camps linked to groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen were destroyed in the precision strikes.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press briefing today, said that the attack in Pahalgam was aimed at crippling Kashmir’s tourism industry and derailing economic development in the region. “Multiple investigations have established Pakistan’s involvement in the attack. Today’s counter-strike was a responsible and necessary response to safeguard national security,” he said.

Referring to Pakistan's efforts to influence the April 25th UN Security Council press note and remove references to The Resistance Front (TRF), Misri warned against overlooking such tactics. “The Pahalgam terror attack has once again exposed Pakistan’s deep-rooted ties with terrorist networks,” he added.

Indian intelligence agencies have also warned of potential future attacks, reinforcing the urgency of India's counter-terror strategy. “Our security agencies are closely monitoring all developments. Preventing future attacks remains a top priority,” Misri said.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, also present at the briefing, stated, “Operation Sindoor was conducted to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam massacre. Nine terrorist launchpads were destroyed with precise strikes.”

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the strikes were "measured, non-escalatory, and focused solely on terror infrastructure.”

As tensions remain high, India reiterated its commitment to protecting its people and territory, while calling on the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for its support to terrorism.

