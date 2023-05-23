Forest Guard Killed by Poachers Inside Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on his Twitter handle wrote, “Saddened to share that forest guard Shri Bimal Kumar Jena was killed by poachers in the Similipal Tiger Reserve of Odisha. Jena died in the line of duty trying to protect India’s wildlife. We remain indebted for his sacrifice. May his soul rest in eternal peace. ॐ शांति”