Forest Guard Killed by Poachers Inside Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve

A forest guard lost his life while carrying out routine patrolling duties on Monday evening in Odisha.
Reports indicate that the forest guard identified as Bimal Kumar Jena seized arms and ammunition from poachers at the Naana jungle under the Similipal Pithabata forest range in Mayurbhanj.
Jena was speaking over the phone when he was shot in the chest by poachers.
It is suspected that a poacher who managed to evade capture during the patrol was responsible for the attack.
After getting shot on his chest, Jena was taken to Baripada Hospital at around 10.15 pm, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
According to reports, ten suspects have been identified, and police arrested two of them on Tuesday morning and recovered a country-made pistol from them.
A search operation was launched immediately after the incident, considering the fact that the poachers were inside the reserve forest.
Officials said that the state government will sanction a voluntary amount to family members of the deceased and extend other benefits in accordance with the provisions.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on his Twitter handle wrote, “Saddened to share that forest guard Shri Bimal Kumar Jena was killed by poachers in the Similipal Tiger Reserve of Odisha. Jena died in the line of duty trying to protect India’s wildlife. We remain indebted for his sacrifice. May his soul rest in eternal peace. ॐ शांति”