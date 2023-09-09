Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Arrested In Corruption Case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday early morning in connection to an alleged corruption case.
As the probe team reached his residence, a high drama ensued in the early hours of Saturday. According to the party, the police will take Chandrababu to Vijayawada by flight from Orvakal Airport.
However, Chandrababu strongly objected to the arrest as it was initiated without showing ‘evidence for allegations’. He said that he would cooperate with the law only if evidence is presented.
Before arresting Naidu, the CID took him for a medical check-up where high blood pressure and diabetes were detected, the counsel for Naidu said.
“We are approaching the High Court for bail,” he added.
Meanwhile, a minor scuffle also took place between TDP workers and police personnel.
The State Police detained TDP leader and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh in East Godavari district as a preventive action to maintain the law and order situation in the state.