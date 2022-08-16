Former BCCI Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary passes away

The former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Amitabh Chaudhary died of a heart attack on Tuesday morning.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted, “Deeply saddened by news of sudden passing away of former JPSC chairman Shri Amitabh Chaudhary. Former IPS officer Amitabh ji played a significant role in development of cricket in the state. May his soul rest in peace and condolences and strength to his family in this hour of grief.”

A retired senior IPS officer, who rose to the rank of IGP with the Jharkhand Police, Chaudhary was also the chairman of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

An IIT Kharagpur alumnus, Chaudhary was instrumental in getting the first-class status for Jharkhand after BCCI disbanded the Bihar Cricket Association during the late Jagmohan Dalmiya's tenure in the early part of the new millennium.

He had also served as a BCCI joint secretary and was an administrative manager with the Indian team on a few occasions.