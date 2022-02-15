Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted In Doranda Treasury Case

Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted of fraudulent withdrawal of ₹139.35 crore from Doranda treasury by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Court in Ranchi on Tuesday.

He had arrived in Ranchi on Sunday to be physically present in the court during the hearing. While meting out its judgement in the fodder scam case, the CBI court found the RJD leader guilty, reported ANI.

Notably, Yadav had been convicted in four of the five cases related to the fodder scam, was an accused in the fifth and final case.

Earlier, the Jharkhand High Court had granted bail to the RJD Supremo in April, last year, in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka treasury, another of the cases related to the fodder scam for which he had been convicted.

In February 2020, he was granted bail in the Deoghar Treasury Scam case and in October, that year, he got bail in the Chaibasa Treasury Scam case.

The case is related to the fraudulent withdrawal of ₹3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav was the state’s chief minister.

The Fodder Scam was a corruption scandal involving the misappropriation of ₹940 crore from the government treasury of Bihar. Former Bihar CM Jagannath Mishra and then CM Lalu Yadav were implicated and arrested in the case.

The case led to the end Lalu Prasad Yadav’s reign is the state’s chief minister. While Yadav was convicted by a special CBI court in December 2017, Jagannath Mishra was acquitted.