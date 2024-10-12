Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Declared Heir to Jamnagar Royal Throne

Maharaja Shatrusalyasinhji expressed his sentiments during the announcement, stating, "Dussehra is the day on which the Pandavas felt victorious upon successfully completing their 14 years of incognito existence. Today, I too feel victorious as Ajay Jadeja graciously accepts to be my successor and the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, which I truly believe is a great boon for the people of Jamnagar. Thank you, Ajay."