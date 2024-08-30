Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Joins BJP

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and former JMM leader Champai Soren joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, reports said.
Soren joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, many other party leaders and party supporters at an event in Ranchi.
Joining the BJP, Soren said that the Congress had but tribal identity at stake and assured his commitment to to deliver justice to people.
He said, “I was embarrassed, and that's why I had decided to retire (from politics). However, because of love and support of people of Jharkhand, I decided to not to retire from politics. I have seen the struggle during the 'Jharkhand andolan'... I thought that I will launch a new party or join another party, but I will never stay in that organisation where I was embarrassed. Later, I decided to join a party (BJP) to continue serving the people of Jharkhand.”
Meanwhile, welcoming the 67-year-old tribal leader to the saffron camp, Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised him as the "Tiger of Jharkhand" who has joined the BJP to oust the corrupt state government.
Chouhan remarked, "Champai Soren worked very hard for the creation of Jharkhand and he dedicated his life to the service of the public. He has joined the BJP to remove the corrupt Jharkhand government from power. We welcome him. ‘Tiger abhi zinda hai’. He is the Tiger of Jharkhand and we will form the government in Jharkhand."