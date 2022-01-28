Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s Granddaughter Commits Suicide

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya was found dead at her home in Bengaluru on Friday.

The 30-year-old is suspected to have died by suicide. The police have registered a case of "unnatural death", reports stated.

Soundarya, a doctor, was the daughter of Yediyurappa's second daughter Padmavathi. She got married in 2018 with her colleague at her hospital, Dr Neeraj S.

According to police, her husband left for the hospital and she stayed at home.

“When the help arrived, she kept knocking but no one opened the door. She then called Neeraj S, who called on his wife's phone but got no response,” a NDTV report said.

The door was forced open, the police said.

Chief Minister Basaaraj Bommai, many ministers and senior BJP leaders visited Mr Yediyurappa's home after learning of the tragedy.