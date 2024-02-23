Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Dies At 86

Former Union minister and NCP founder Sharad Pawar said Joshi was known in political circles as a straightforward leader who strived to get things done. He said, “The death of Manohar Joshi is very sad. He was known in the political circles for his outspokenness and bold work attitude. Manohar Joshi was known as a very trusted colleague of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. While holding the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he took everyone along and worked hard for the development of the state. During his tenure as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, he was instrumental in setting up an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the Parliament premises. My condolences to the Joshi family."