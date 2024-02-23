Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi Dies At 86

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi passed away on Friday, at the age of 86. The former Lok Sabha Speaker was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on February 21 and breathed his last at the private medical facility, family sources said, as reported by PTI. Last year in May, the Shiv Sena stalwart was admitted to the same Hinduja Hospital after suffering a brain hemorrhage.
Family sources told ANI that the funeral will be held later in the day at Dadar Shivaji Park Crematorium, with full state honors.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Joshi’s contribution to society, politics and the field of education was immense. “Joshi was a member of the Legislative Council, Assembly, Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. He rose from being a corporator and mayor of Mumbai to Chief Minister and Member of Parliament. Be it personal life or public life, he was a disciplinarian," Fadnavis said.
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar mourning the death of Joshi said a leader fighting for the rights of the Marathi people has passed into the pages of history. “With the demise of Shiv Sena's senior leader, former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi, the cultured leader who fought for the just rights of Marathi people has passed away. His death has caused a great loss to the political, social, and education sectors of Maharashtra. I offer heartfelt tributes to Joshi, sir," he wrote.
Former Union minister and NCP founder Sharad Pawar said Joshi was known in political circles as a straightforward leader who strived to get things done. He said, “The death of Manohar Joshi is very sad. He was known in the political circles for his outspokenness and bold work attitude. Manohar Joshi was known as a very trusted colleague of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. While holding the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra, he took everyone along and worked hard for the development of the state. During his tenure as Speaker of the Lok Sabha, he was instrumental in setting up an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the Parliament premises. My condolences to the Joshi family."