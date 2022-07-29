Former Meghalaya Home Minister RG Lyngdoh Passes Away

Former Meghalaya home minister and veteran politician from the state – RG Lyngdoh passed away on Friday.

The news of his demise has been confirmed by the relatives.

Lyngdoh had been ailing for some time and was recently released from a hospital in Shillong.

On July 11, former Meghalaya home minister Robert G Lyngdoh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Bethany hospital in Shillong after his health condition deteriorated.

RG Lyngdoh was the brother of former Meghalaya minister and senior politician from the state Ampareen Lyngdoh.

He was the son of former MP and Meghalaya speaker Peter G Marbaniang and QE Lyngdoh.

RG Lyngdoh was a senior Congress leader from Meghalaya.

Reportedly, he was set to make a comeback into the politics of Meghalaya after a hiatus of over 14 years.