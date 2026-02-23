Former Railway Minister And TMC Leader Mukul Roy Passes Away At 71

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Railway MinisterMukul Roypassed away at a private hospital in Kolkata after suffering a heart attack. He was 71 years old and had been battling multiple health issues, including kidney disease, for a considerable period.

Advertisment

According to the report, confirmed that Railway Minister Roy breathed his last while undergoing treatment. His demise marks a significant loss for West Bengal’s political landscape, where he was widely regarded as one of the most influential strategists of his time.

Mukul Roy played a pivotal role in the rise and consolidation of the Trinamool Congress. After the party’s formation in 1998, he was appointed as its All India General Secretary and quickly emerged as a key organisational pillar. At one stage, he was often described as the “second in command” within the party, reflecting his close association with the top leadership and his importance in decision-making processes.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a Member of Parliament and went on to serve at the Centre as the Union Minister of State for Railways. During his tenure, he handled important responsibilities linked to railway administration and development. He also held charge in the Union Ministry of Shipping, further expanding his role in national governance.

Mukul Roy Known for his sharp political acumen and organisational skills, was instrumental in shaping electoral strategies and strengthening party structures. His behind-the-scenes role in political negotiations and campaign planning earned him a reputation as a master tactician in Bengal politics.