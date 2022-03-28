Former Sikkim CM BB Gurung Passes Away at 92

Former Chief Minister of Sikkim BB Gurung passed away on Monday. He was 92 years old.

The third Chief Minister of Sikkim, Gurung breathed his last at 6 am today.

He sworn-in as Sikkim CM in 1984 and was in office for just 13 days.

Gurung’s term as CM of Sikkim was the shortest in the history of the Himalayan state.

BB Gurung could not extend his term as CM of Sikkim as his government fell and President’s rule was imposed in the state.

Gurung held office from May 11 until May 24, 1984.

Before joining politics, Gurung had worked as a journalist.

Gurung was a staff reporter for Kolkata (Calcutta)-based Amrita Bazar Patrika.

Gurung was born on 11 October 1929 at Chakhung village in West Sikkim.

He was an alumnus of St Robert’s School in Darjeeling.

He started his political career in 1947 as a member of Sikkim Rajya Congress Party.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has announced a seven-day mourning from March 28 to April 3.

