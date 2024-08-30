Foundation Stone Laid for India's Largest Deep-Water Port 'Vadhvan'

India's upcoming Vadhvan Mega Port is set to significantly enhance the nation's connectivity with Central Asia and Russia, boosting trade through the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the newly established India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. The port is also expected to relieve some of the pressure on Jawaharlal Nehru Port, India's largest container-handling port.

According to government projections, the port is poised to become a key driver of Maharashtra's economy, contributing over one percent to the state's GDP and fostering regional growth and development. With its integration into the Dedicated Freight Corridors and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, the port will ensure faster and more efficient cargo transport.