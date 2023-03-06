Four Killed, 4 Injured In Firecracker Blast In Odisha

In a tragic turn of events, at least four persons were killed and four others sustained grievous injuries in a firecracker blast at a house at Khorda district in Odisha on Monday.

The incident occurred about 40kms away from the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

According to information, the firecrackers were being manufactured at a house for the upcoming Holi festival when the blast took place.

The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained.

The critically injured were shifted to the DHH and were being attended to by a special team of doctors, said Khordha Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy.

"I received information about the mishap around 10.45 am and the fire services, local police and revenue teams were sent to the spot immediately. The critically injured were shifted to the DHH where they are being attended to by a special team of doctors. Now, the top priority is to provide the best medical care to the injured persons," Chakravarthy said.

He further said action will be taken on the basis of the probe report.

"We will conduct a thorough probe to find out from where they had procured the raw materials and why they were making the firecrackers in the house. Action will be taken on the basis of the probe report," he added.

Last week, two persons lost their lives after a blast tore apart a firecracker unit at Ichhapur village under Jagatsinghpur’s Balikuda block.

As per reports, the workers at the unit were manufacturing firecrackers when the mishap occurred which not only destroyed the unit completely, but the resultant fire also gutted a house and huge quantities of paddy stored nearby.