Fraudster Dipankar Barman Wanted Across 7 States in Multi-Crore Investment Scam

In a startling turn of events, the infamous fraudster Dipankar Barman, who is wanted not just in Assam but also in six other states, has been linked to hundreds of cases across various regions, including Telangana, Haryana, and Nagaland, with additional cases pending in Sikkim and Karnataka. Barman, the proprietor of DB Stock broking, is accused of embezzling hundreds of crores from investors, particularly in Hyderabad, where he has become the target of an extensive fraud investigation.