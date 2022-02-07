Fresh Covid-19 Cases In India Fall Below 1 Lakh Mark, Active Cases At 2.62%

India on Monday reported 83,876 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed. The new cases take the country’s active caseload to 11,08,938.

Meanwhile, India also recorded 895 deaths taking the total death toll to 5,02,874. India also recorded 1,99,054 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,06,60,202.

Notably, the active cases now stand at 2.62 percent and the recovery rate is currently at 96.19 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 7.25 percent and the weekly positivity rate is 9.18 percent.

The nation’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage now stands at a cumulative 169.63 crore vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.