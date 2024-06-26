From Abduction to Freedom: A Bollywood-Inspired Saga of Mother-Son Duo from Assam

At around 2:00 am on the night of November 11, 2022, immediately after exiting Kolkata Airport, the mother and son were escorted to an undisclosed hotel, where Salim Khan contacted one of his associates via mobile phone, as claimed by the victim woman in her petition.

"An unidentified individual later visited him at the hotel, delivering money to Salim along with a pistol-like weapon. Using this weapon, Salim threatened me, subjected me to rape, and forcibly separated me from my son. Frightened and desperate to find my son, when I questioned Salim Khan about his whereabouts, he callously directed me to comply with his orders. Without my consent, he took me out of India to Dubai," she detailed in her plea. "Upon arrival at Dubai airport, I found my son Faiz standing with a stranger. Salim then took me to the Zain International Hotel in Dubai, where he assaulted me again. Subsequently, he transported me to Kabul, Afghanistan, and later back to Pakistan via the Chaman border near Kandahar. Confronted by Pakistani Rangers, I was petrified for our lives as Salim threatened to kill us and bury us on the spot if I uttered a word. Fearing for our safety, I remained silent. We were subsequently detained in Quetta Jail in Pakistan."