Full list of Bank Holidays in India: Don’t go to the bank on these dates in 2023

According to RBI, the Bank Holidays are decided based on the following:

1. Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act

2. Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and the Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

3. Banks' Closing of Accounts

At any given time, the Central Government is the main decision maker of bank holidays in India. The holidays are chosen with the intention to draw attention of the employees and the public towards the days and events of national importance. While the Central Government has the upper hand to decide the National Holidays, the regional holidays are decided by the State or the union territorial government.



In this post, we have provided the full list of bank holidays in 2023 for your convenience: