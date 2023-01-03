Full list of Chief Ministers of Bihar- 1946 to Present

Bihar ranks second in terms of population, 12th in terms of area (94,163 km2), and 14th in terms of GDP (36,357 sq mi) in 2021. It shares borders with Jharkhand to the south, Uttar Pradesh to the west, Nepal to the north, and the northern portion of West Bengal to the east. The Ganges River, which runs from west to east, divides the Bihar plain. There have been a total of 23 Chief Ministers of Bihar to date. In this article, we will learn about all of them.

About Nitish Kumar

The current chief minister of Bihar is Nitish Kumar, born March 1, 1951 has been the Chief Minister of Bihar since 22 February 2015, as well as from 2005 to 2014 and briefly in 2000. He is currently the leader of the Janata Dal (United) and was a Union Minister for the Samata Party before that.

Nitish Kumar entered politics in 1985 as a Member of the Legislative Assembly for the Janata Dal party. Following his 1996 election to the Lok Sabha, he joined the National Democratic Alliance and eventually became a Union Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet. He became the leader of the Janata Dal (United) after his party united with that organisation in 2003.

After the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a plurality of seats in Bihar's legislative assembly in 2005, Kumar became the state's chief minister and the leader of a coalition including the Bharatiya Janata Party. It was a resounding victory for the governing alliance in the state elections of 2010. Following the selection of Narendra Modi as the BJP's candidate for prime minister in June 2013, Kumar resigned from the party and created the Mahagathbandhan, a coalition with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Indian National Congress.

After suffering heavy defeats in the 2014 Indian general election, Kumar resigned as chief minister on May 17 and was succeeded by Jitan Ram Manjhi. His attempt to regain power in February 2015 sparked a political crisis that led to Manjhi's resignation and the subsequent return to power of Nitish Kumar. The Mahagathbandhan swept the state elections later that year. After leaving the RJD in 2017 and rejoining the NDA to form a new coalition with the BJP, Kumar's administration was narrowly reelected in the state elections held two years later. Kumar resigned from the NDA in August 2022 and thereafter joined the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and the UPA

List of Chief Ministers of Bihar