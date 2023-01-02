Full List Of Prime Ministers Of India (1947-2022): Jawaharlal Nehru To Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister of India is the most powerful person in the country. He or she must be a citizen of India and a Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha member. It is important to note that although the authority to choose the Prime Minister is given to the President, he or she cannot simply pick anyone as the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister of India is traditionally appointed by the President and is usually the leader of the political party that has the most representatives in Parliament (Lok Sabha).
There is no set term for the Prime Minister; rather, he serves at the President's pleasure. As long as he retains the confidence of a simple majority in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister is immune from removal by the President. In the event that the Lok Sabha votes to remove the Prime Minister, he must resign or be removed by the President. Also, the parliament sets the Prime Minister's salary and benefits on an ad hoc basis.
The incumbent Prime Minister is Mr. Narendra Modi, who has done a lot of monumental work since his tenure started. In this post, we will be looking at the full list of Prime Ministers of India since independence, and also learn about some of the powers of the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister has to take many oaths during his official oath-taking ceremony. Some of them are:
To have complete faith in and allegiance to the Indian Constitution.
To preserve India's independence and territorial integrity.
To act with integrity and honesty in all of his official capacities.
To treat all people with dignity and respect, free from bias, intimidation, or ill will, and in accordance with the law and the Constitution.
Under his oath of secrecy, the Prime Minister promises that he will not reveal any information that has come to his attention in his capacity as Union Minister unless doing so is absolutely necessary.
The Prime Minister is the de facto head of government and chairs Cabinet meetings. In the event of a serious split in opinion, he will have the final say.
The prime minister represents the country at important international conferences.
The Prime Minister of India acts as a liaison between the President and his or her cabinet.
He forwards all Cabinet decisions on Union affairs management and legislative proposals to the President.
The Prime Minister is in charge of numerous government agencies, including the Nuclear Command Authority, NITI Aayog, the Cabinet Appointments Committee, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Space, and the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions.
He serves as the President’s top adviser.
The Indian Prime Minister sets the schedule and priorities for the Parliamentary Session.
He also has the authority to prorogue or dissolve the House of Representatives.
He is in charge of making public policy announcements and fielding media inquiries for the government.
The PM advises the President on the consultation of many officers, distributes and reorganizes budgetary resources among Ministers, and chairs Cabinet of Ministers meetings, where he or she exerts influence over policy decisions.
The Prime Minister may request the resignation of any representative or make a recommendation to the President to dismiss any minister.
Who was the longest-serving Prime Minister of India?
Jawaharlal Nehru was the longest-serving Prime Minister of India.
Who was India’s second-longest-serving Prime Minister?
Indira Gandhi was the second-longest-serving Prime Minister