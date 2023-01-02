Full List Of Prime Ministers Of India (1947-2022): Jawaharlal Nehru To Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister of India is the most powerful person in the country. He or she must be a citizen of India and a Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha member. It is important to note that although the authority to choose the Prime Minister is given to the President, he or she cannot simply pick anyone as the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister of India is traditionally appointed by the President and is usually the leader of the political party that has the most representatives in Parliament (Lok Sabha).

There is no set term for the Prime Minister; rather, he serves at the President's pleasure. As long as he retains the confidence of a simple majority in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister is immune from removal by the President. In the event that the Lok Sabha votes to remove the Prime Minister, he must resign or be removed by the President. Also, the parliament sets the Prime Minister's salary and benefits on an ad hoc basis.

The incumbent Prime Minister is Mr. Narendra Modi, who has done a lot of monumental work since his tenure started. In this post, we will be looking at the full list of Prime Ministers of India since independence, and also learn about some of the powers of the Prime Minister.