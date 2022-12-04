G20 Sherpa Meeting To Begin Today At Udaipur With Panel Discussion

The G20 Sherpa meeting will commence today with a panel discussion on accelerating the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Formal sherpa discussions will be spread over five sessions and will be held on December 5-6.

During these sessions, India will introduce the broad priorities of all the Working Groups and also hear the views of the G20 countries, guests and International organizations. An informal session for free-flowing discussions among G20 Sherpas without any set agenda is also being planned.

Upon their arrival in Udaipur for the first G20 Sherpa Meeting, delegates received rousing and enthusiastic welcome in the city of Lakes. They were welcomed with traditional Indian culture style with folk artists displaying Rajasthani culture and children welcoming the guests. The guests arrived for the first G20 Sherpa Meeting which is being held from December 4-7 and will be presided by the Indian Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

During the visit, the delegates will witness the display of Indian culture and also take a tour of Crafts village at Shilpgram Crafts village and have a full-day excursion to Kumbalgarh fort and Ranakpur Temple complex. In order to give a taste of Rajasthani culture, folk artists will display Rajasthani culture to domestic and foreign guests.